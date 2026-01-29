Lexus has started to roll out its innovative steer-by-wire system in production electric vehicles, a technology some within the company believe could increase demand for battery-powered cars.

Fitted to the RZ600e F Sport Performance, the steer-by-wire system sees the traditional steering shaft replaced by a motor on the steering rack, which is directed by the driver’s inputs to the steering wheel.

That is, if you can call it a wheel, as Lexus has gone down the path of Tesla by giving the high-end EV an aircraft-style ‘yoke’, a rectangular-shaped unit which goes without a traditional top portion, delivering a very different driving experience.

However, where Tesla copped criticism for simply fitting the oddly designed wheel to its existing steering system – meaning drivers would awkwardly have to reposition their hands when rotating the control – the Lexus steer-by-wire system features a far quicker and adaptive steering ratio.

In a feature for Toyota Times, the Japanese car giant’s in-house magazine, Go Hatakeyama, the general manager of Lexus’ Ikegami dealership in Tokyo, was asked whether steer-by-wire could be a catalyst towards driving EV demand.

“I think so. Especially with the F Sport, the design could attract younger owners as well as F Sport fans, so we hope it becomes a catalyst.”

At this stage it’s unlikely that the single variant of the RZ fitted with the system will go far in popularising steer-by-wire technology, not least because the RZ600e F Sport Performance is currently only sold in Japan.

It does however feature another emerging technology which is being popularised in performance EVs, with its ‘Interactive Manual Drive’ system simulating gear changes and the sounds of a petrol engine.

First introduced with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, faux engine sound and gearshift systems are becoming more popular in EVs, though they’re largely reserved for flagship performance variants.