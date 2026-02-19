The Ferrari Luce will be revealed in May as the storied marque’s first ever EV, joining its existing lineup of V6, V8 and V12-powered vehicles.

Last week, Ferrari unveiled the Luce’s interior, styled by external firm LoveFrom, headed by Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive – responsible for the original iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch – and Australian industrial designer, Marc Newsom.

Ive’s name arguably carries the most weight, given the vast number of products made globally which can be traced back to his designs.

But despite having experience in the spotlight with what is now a household brand, Ive told Autocar he’s “anxious” about what the world will think about the new Ferrari.

We don’t yet know what the exterior looks like, however Newson said the outside and insider were designed “simultaneously… everything at once”, suggesting we may get a retro shape, given the appearance of the cabin.

According to Ive, the design wasn’t done by committee as “there is very often a huge disconnection, with different departments working on different aspects”, leading to an overall design which can look disjointed.

“Piero [Ferrari] was very supportive of the purity and the simplicity that we explored.”

For Newsom – who designed the Ford 021C concept car in the late 1990s – being able to pen Ferrari’s first EV brought a new level of freedom.

”One of the great and serendipitous sort of things is that this is an electric vehicle, the first electric Ferrari, right?” Newsom told Autocar.

“So that afforded us a degree of freedom that perhaps we would otherwise have not had: literal physical freedom or creative freedom… on many levels here.

“There are obviously many problems to solve from the interior to the exterior, but there’s a consistency and a singularity that enables you to get to the end goal.

“Sadly, we can’t talk about a lot of it [regarding the exterior], but I think if we could, you’d see that level of underlying thread that links everything together.”

As reported last year, the Ferrari Luce – previously expected to be called Elettrica – will be a four-door, four-seat grand tourer, powered by four electric motors.

The front pair of motors are lifted from the flagship Ferrari F80 hypercar, while two new rear motors drive the back wheels. Combined, the Luce will be able to produce 735kW in its boost mode, leading to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds.

There will be three drive modes (Range, Tour, Performance) while it’ll also feature a ‘Torque Shift Engagement’ system, with five levels of power and torque available “to deliver progressively stronger acceleration over a very broad range of speeds” when using the right steering wheel paddle, while the left helps replicate engine braking.

Feeding the Luce’s electric motors is a 122kWh (gross) battery, while the platform itself runs on 880 volts. Ferrari claims a driving range of more than 530km, and a maximum recharging rate of 350kW.

According to the brand, the Luce will top the scales at about 2300kg, with a 47:53 front-to-rear weight distribution. Its 2960mm wheelbase is 60mm longer between the axles than the Porsche Taycan.

A full reveal will take place in May 2026.