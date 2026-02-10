Ferrari has confirmed the name of its debut electric vehicle, with the Luce set to be revealed this May, though we’ve now already seen what it’ll look like inside.

The Luce’s cabin was designed as a joint project between Ferrari’s in-house styling centre and LoveFrom, a design consultancy founded by the original Apple iPhone’s designer Jony Ive, and Australian Marc Newson.

In doing so, there are unmistakable design cues from Ives’ previous Apple projects, but there’s also enough retrospective touches to make the Luce truly stand out.

Despite being an EV, the Luce arguably has one of the most classic-looking cabins of any modern Ferrari, with its three analogue-style instruments, physical controls on the steering wheel and even buttons and switches on its touchscreen.

The three-spoke steering wheel looks like it could have been taken out of a 1960s grand tourer, barring the addition of its spoke-mounted indicator controls and switches for other driving controls.

A traditional tachometer has been replaced with a power information gauge, sitting next to the speedometer which incorporates a digital display of the car’s speed, as well as remaining driving range.

On its right is what appears to be a customisable display which can show driving data such as g-forces and tyre pressures, among other read outs.

While the tablet (or iPad) style touchscreen sits out from the dashboard, it has a simple bar protruding from underneath for users to rest their hands as they operate the controls, all of which are accessed by switches or physical buttons.

One of the most interesting design choices in the Luce’s cabin was the overhaul of the traditional gear selector, which in the case of the EV is a small toggle mounted on the centre console, reverting to a minimalist design.

The seats too have a retro look about them, with simple leather upholstery and an embossed Ferrari logo.

“Ultimately, the design of the Ferrari Luce’s interior is a synthesis of meticulous craftsmanship, respect for tradition, and thoughtful innovation,” the brand said.

“It offers a new choice for Ferrari enthusiasts – one that honours the past while embracing the future, and exemplifies the brand’s enduring commitment to quality, performance, and cultural significance.”

As reported last year, the Ferrari Luce – previously expected to be called Elettrica – will be a four-door, four-seat grand tourer, powered by four electric motors.

The front pair of motors are lifted from the flagship Ferrari F80 hypercar, while two new rear motors drive the back wheels. Combined, the Elettrica will be able to produce 735kW in its boost mode, leading to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds.

There will be three drive modes (Range, Tour, Performance) while it’ll also feature a ‘Torque Shift Engagement’ system, with five levels of power and torque available “to deliver progressively stronger acceleration over a very broad range of speeds” when using the right steering wheel paddle, while the left helps replicate engine braking.

Feeding the Elettrica’s electric motors is a 122kWh (gross) battery, while the platform itself runs on 880 volts. Ferrari claims a driving range of more than 530km, and a maximum recharging rate of 350kW.

According to the brand, the Elettrica will top the scales at about 2300kg, with a 47:53 front-to-rear weight distribution. Its 2960mm wheelbase is 60mm longer between the axles than the Porsche Taycan.

A full reveal will take place in May 2026.