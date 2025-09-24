In images uploaded to Instagram by spy photographer Derek Cornelissen, Ferrari has been spied testing the Elettrica, its first ever electric vehicle.

Previously spied in a more Purosangue-shaped body, the most recent Ferrari Elettrica spotting has come with significant camouflage and bodywork alterations, making it appear more like a shooting brake, though the production version is understood to be completely different.

We can see it’ll be a four-door vehicle with a relatively conservatively angled windscreen, unlike the brand’s famous sloping supercars.

Cornelissen notes the low positioning of the headlights, as well as the coupe-esque rear window angle, backing up previous suggestions that the Elettrica will be closer to the design of the Purosangue than any other current Ferrari.

We don’t yet know any details about the Ferrari Elettrica’s powertrain, however the Maranello marque has previously been spotted with other EVs such as the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra and Tesla Model S Plaid leaving its headquarters.

Ferrari executives have said in the past that the Elettrica won’t be silent, while previous prototypes have been captured emitting sound from fake exhaust pipes.

Hyundai has made simulated engine noises and gear shifts in an EV mainstream with its Ioniq 5 N, though few other models have emulated it.

Previous reports have claimed the Elettrica will be revealed in October this year and start deliveries in October 2026, though in June Reuters reported a follow-up EV has been pushed back from 2026 to 2028.

According to the publication’s sources, interest for luxury EVs and specifically electric sports cars is so low that it’s unsustainable. As an upside, the delay will reportedly give Ferrari more time to develop technology for the second EV in-house.