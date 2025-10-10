Ferrari has confirmed its first EV will be named the Elettrica, ending at least one piece of speculation about the landmark car.

Set to be a four-door, four-seat grand tourer, it’s not designed to take sales away from the supercar flagships Ferrari is famous for, rather it’ll be a competitor to the likes of the Porsche Taycan – expected to be at a higher premium.

At its capital markets day, the Ferrari Elettrica’s powertrain was detailed with the Maranello marque confirming it’ll be powered by four electric motors, one for each wheel.

The front pair of motors are lifted from the flagship Ferrari F80 hypercar, while two new rear motors drive the back wheels. Combined, the Elettrica will be able to produce 735kW in its boost mode, leading to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds.

There will be three drive modes (Range, Tour, Performance) while it’ll also feature a ‘Torque Shift Engagement’ system, with five levels of power and torque available “to deliver progressively stronger acceleration over a very broad range of speeds” when using the right steering wheel paddle, while the left helps replicate engine braking.

Like a growing number of EV brands, Ferrari will equip the Elettrica with a simulated transmission, allowing the driver to ‘shift’ gears – similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

In this mode the Elettrica’s party piece will be available: faux engine sounds. Using a sensor which amplifies the frequencies of the rear motors’ inverter casing, the sounds are “amplified and projected into the surroundings as with an electric guitar”, providing feedback to the driver.

Feeding the Elettrica’s electric motors is a 122kWh (gross) battery, while the platform itself runs on 880 volts. Ferrari claims a driving range of more than 530km, and a maximum recharging rate of 350kW.

According to the brand, the Elettrica will top the scales at about 2300kg, with a 47:53 front-to-rear weight distribution. Its 2960mm wheelbase is 60mm longer between the axles than the Porsche Taycan.

Under the skin the Elettrica is set to incorporate active suspension, running on 48 volts. Ferrari claims the “architectural freedom offered by the electric powertrain, with its lower centre of gravity” allowed for the EV’s active system to be a “considerable evolution” over that in the F80.

“The active suspension system gives each of the four wheel modules the freedom to control vertical forces independently,” Ferrari’s media release said.

“This, together with the four-engine architecture of the powertrain and four-wheel steering, makes this the first Ferrari with actuators offering control over vertical, longitudinal and lateral forces in all dynamic conditions, allowing the Ferrari Elettrica to deliver the driving thrills typical of a car bearing the Prancing Horse badge.”

Ferrari said it tasked three tyre suppliers with cutting rolling resistance without sacrificing handling, which resulted in a 15 per cent resistance drop with no reduction in grip.

A total of five tyres will be available on the Elettrica, three ‘summer’ tyres, one for winter use and another with run-flat capabilities.

Ferrari will reveal the Elettrica in full in early 2026.