A teaser campaign has all but confirmed the launch date for Toyota’s long-awaited flagship sports car, set to be twinned with a luxury Lexus.

Toyota has launched a new landing page online with cryptic teasers, most recently pointing to the lineage of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA, its two world-beating performance flagships.

While the 2000GT was one of Japan’s first true sports cars capable of taking on Europe’s finest, the LFA is best known for its howling V10 engine, high price and relatively limited production.

With the unveiling set to take place on October 13 at the Toyota-owned Fuji Speedway, it’s almost certain the covers will come off the Toyota GR Super Sports, or possibly even its Lexus LFR twin.

Conflicting reports have previously circulated, claiming that Toyota would either launch its own road-going version of the GR GT3 – its new racing contender – or leave the production car to luxury brand Lexus, badged as the LFR.

Both the racer and road-going car will be powered by twin-turbo V8 engines, though the street version will reportedly feature a hybrid system, unsurprising given Toyota’s dominance in the market.

Previous reports have said the Toyota GR Super Sport would make its debut towards the end of this year and roll out into showrooms in early 2026, coinciding with when the GT3 racing version takes to the track.

However, in August Japanese publication Best Car reported word from insider sources that the road car is facing an extended wait.

“Deliveries of the GT3 will begin at the end of 2025 as planned, but the road version will be delayed,” the source told the outlet.

While the report didn’t list a reason for the delay, it claimed the later rollout could lead to Toyota’s sports car flagship suffering a power decrease, as it may have to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

Despite the road car potentially launching after the GT3 racing version, Toyota will still be allowed to take to the track with it. Most recently Aston Martin’s new Vantage started competing in GT3 guise before the road car was revealed.

It’s also expected that the platform under the new flagship will be adapted to fit under the upcoming Toyota Supra, which is soon exiting production alongside its BMW Z4 twin.