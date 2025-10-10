Valentino Rossi surprised few when he ended up going GT racing following his MotoGP career, but not many expected the Italian ace to win in one of his first starts.

Driving a BMW M4 GT3 – chassis 22-046 – the nine-time motorcycle Grand Prix World Champion won in the Road to Le Mans event in 2023, before backing it up with a GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup victory at Misano in the same year.

That chassis is now up for grabs, and it has a distinct Australian connection, having made its most recent start at Mount Panorama in the 2025 Bathurst 1000.

Sharing the car with GT aces Raffaele Marciello and Charles Weerts, the #46 Team WRT BMW crew completed a 1-2 for the brand, finishing behind the #32 entry of Augusto Farfus, Kelvin van der Linde and South Africa Sheldon van der Linde.

Following the conclusion of the Bathurst 12 Hour, the M4 GT3 was given a coat of clear matte lacquer by BMW Art Car icon Walter Maurer to preserve it in its race-finishing condition, including rubber build-up, oil and Australian dust.

Now it has been listed by BMW M Motorsport by auction house RM Sotheby’s, with the M4 to go under the hammer on October 18, 2025. A sale price of €435,000 ($765,840) to €485,000 ($853,670) has been estimated by RM Sotheby’s.