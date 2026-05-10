The Audi TT bowed out of production in November 2023, after 662,762 examples made across its 25-year run that stretched from September 1998.

Always based on the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, albeit with a more attractive two-door coupe or convertible body, the TT was something of a hit when it first broke cover at the 1995 Frankfurt motor show, though small changes occurred before it reached production.

Those changes have now been reversed, after Dutch firm Autoforma was commissioned by designer – and TT enthusiast – Jos Baijens to best recreate the now 31-year-old concept car.

What has resulted is the Autoforma TTS, a restomod based on the first-generation model but with its design remaining faithful to the Frankfurt TT.

This has included the front lower air vents getting slimmed down, while there are now vents behind the front wheel arches too.

The TT convertible’s fabric roof has been removed, instead a hard composite cover has been developed and fitted in its stowage place. At the rear, the TT’s spoiler has also been removed.

Inside, the TTS restomod has adopted unique baseball glove-style stitching on its upholstery, a hallmark of the original concept.

With its upper body finished in Nimbus Gray Pearl Effect paint, the matte grey lower section provides a contrast to the main colour, while the wheel centre caps continue with the silver theme.

Minor mechanical revisions include a slightly lowered suspension and wider track, giving the TTS a slightly tougher look.

Sadly it appears that this was just a one-off creation for a special customer, though the return of the Audi TT – at least in spirit – is just around the corner.

As reported last month, Audi is preparing to put its Concept C show car into production, with the EV set to take the mantle as the brand’s ‘entry-level’ sports car.

Unveiled in September last year, the Concept C’s design had all the makings of a potential TT revival, utilising the electric platform set to be shared with Porsche’s upcoming electric 718 (Cayman and Boxster) twins.