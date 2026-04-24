After months of speculation and rumours, the Audi Concept C has been locked in to enter production in 2027, filling the space left by the TT sports car.

“Preparations are underway at Böllinger Höfe for the new electric model, as previewed by the Concept C show car,” Audi said in a media release.

“The fully electric sports model will be produced there from 2027.”

Unveiled in September last year, the Concept C’s design had all the makings of a potential TT revival, utilising the electric platform set to be shared with Porsche’s upcoming electric 718 (Cayman and Boxster) twins.

That plan appeared to hit something of a stumbling block earlier this year, with Bloomberg citing insider sources who said new Porsche CEO Michael Leiters was considering scrapping the 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs, due to continued delays and rising costs.

This was followed by a Donaukurier report, claiming an internal memo had been sent from Audi CEO Gernot Döllner to the four-ringed brand’s employees, saying the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) which is still set to underpin the 718 EVs will remain available to Audi.

While the Concept C production car is meant to be based on the PPE architecture, previous iterations of the TT were twinned with the Volkswagen Golf and its derivatives.

That ended in November 2023 when the final and 662,762th example of the TT rolled off the production line, having experienced a decline in sales towards the end of its run.

The Golf too is set to go electric in the coming years but on a different platform aimed at mass market models, rather than the performance-focused PPE.

Previous reports suggested the PPE’s weakness for the 718 EVs would be the underfloor location of its battery pack, however Autocar reports the Concept C prototype had its battery moved to sit behind the driver, allowing the front seats to be placed lower down.

As the Porsche 718 EVs are also reportedly being prepared to become plug-in hybrids, it’s possible this technology could later find its way into the Concept C, though Audi has been firm on its EV future in recent times.

“I know of no better technology than the electric car for making progress in reducing CO2 emissions in transport in the coming years,” Döllner told German business publication WirtschaftsWoche in September.

“But even apart from climate protection, the electric car is simply the better technology.”