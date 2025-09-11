Last week, Audi revealed the Concept C, previewing what many believe will be its electric successor to the now defunct TT sports car.

With looks invoking past concepts and a minimalist design, it’s expected to join the brand’s lineup by 2027, but could offer a point of difference compared to the existing range of EVs.

Audi is set to soon wind down production of its turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine which powers the RS3 hot hatch and previously the TT RS, with the V10-esque sounding motor to fall victim to tighter emissions regulations.

Speaking to Top Gear, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner admitted the five-pot has a “limited shelf life”, however teased “maybe it will come back virtually”.

The fake engine sounds could be teamed with simulated gear shifts, with Döllner admitting he’s a fan of the technology.

“We found that a virtual gearbox and sound really add something to driving an electric car. Even on the racetrack, I’m faster with a car with a virtual gearbox,” the executive said.

“We’re developing it, I think we’ll have one. The company is quite open to finding innovative solutions in this area.”

Audi isn’t alone in that area. Hyundai was a pioneer in the space with the Ioniq 5 N, which was the first EV to introduce faux gearshifts and engine sounds.

While many thought it would be nothing more than a gimmick, the decision to pipe synthetic engine sounds into the cabin and simulate the feeling of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has been well received by critics and consumers alike.

Aston Martin and Porsche have also shown interest in following suit to provide a more engaging driving experience, though neither have shown off production-ready systems like Hyundai’s.

Döllner has previously said a new sports car would serve as “an identity builder” for Audi, with those inside the brand reportedly calling it the “TT Moment 2.0”

The TT existed for 25 years across three generations, with 662,762 examples built until the last car was produced in November 2023.

Though it’s a nameplate with plenty of history and recognition, Döllner told Top Gear the brand may not use TT for the new electric sports car.

“It sits almost precisely in the middle between TT and R8, so it’s not a successor to the TT – it will not have the TT name,” the executive said.

“We were so fast in developing the concept we didn’t have time to find a name, so called it Concept C.

“To be honest it could start with an R or be a name. Sometimes it’s easier to develop a car than find a name for it. By the way, it’s a fully-functional concept, street legal, you’ll drive it soon.”

A new ninth-generation Golf (Mk9) is expected to launch in 2028 or 2029 as an EV, underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). It’s possible Audi’s new model will also run on SSP, given the link between the Golf and TT in the past.