The new Audi TT-teasing Concept C is more than just a preview of a would-be electric sports car, it is setting the foundation for the next generation of the brand’s design.

Officially unveiled overnight after yesterday’s leak, the Audi Concept C is a preview of the brand’s new design language. But according to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, this is about more than just design, this new ‘radical simplicity’ approach will apply to the company’s corporate ethos too, as it looks to navigate the balance between internal combustion engine demand and an electric future.

“The way we design our vehicles is the way we will shape our company,” Döllner said.

“Clarity is an ethos and the compass that will guide Audi through the times ahead.”

He added: “Our history is marked by bold leaps in innovation and state-of-the-art technology combined with an uncompromising focus on clarity in design. Our most legendary models perfectly embody this combination.”

As previewed by the leaked image, the Concept C takes elements of the brand’s iconic Auto Union racing cars of the 1930s to influence the new design. This starts with a new vertical grille shape, a major departure from its current ‘single-frame grille’ used across most models. But the overhaul sillouhette is clearly a nod to the long-tailed Auto Union C-Type too.

Audi’s Chief Creative Officer, Massimo Frascella, said the goal of the new design is two-fold – to simplify the looks, but also make the brand stand out in the increasingly competitive luxury car space.

“Radical simplicity is at the heart of our approach,” he said. We achieve clarity by reducing everything to the essential.”

Adding: “Our vision is a call to action for the whole company – and is essential for making our brand truly distinctive once again. It is the philosophy behind every decision we make, and we aim to apply its principles across the entire organization. We call it ‘The Radical Next.’”

The Audi Concept C will be the star of the brand’s Munich Motor Show stand, and is expected to form the basis for a revived take on the TT. This one will share its underpinnings with the upcoming, all-electric Porsche 718 range, with a mid-mounted electric motor.