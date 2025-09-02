The Audi TT is back.

Or at least that appears to be the case, with a single leaked image of an Audi sports car hitting the internet (courtesy of Audi Canada’s social media) and causing a flurry of speculation.

It’s been more than two years since Audi farewelled its compact sports car, but now a return appears imminent.

Believed to be the star attraction for the brand’s upcoming Munich Motor Show stand, the new TT is reportedly a very different beast to the model it will replace. Unlike the previous TT that shared its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Golf, this new version is rumoured to be twinned with the new all-electric Porsche 718 range.

That appears to be the case with the proportions of the leaked image, which suggest a mid-mounted electric powertrain lies beneath the silver bodywork. An all-electric, mid-engine sports car would be a new hero model for Audi, sitting above the current RS e-tron GT Performance sports sedan.

Speaking of the bodywork, the design of this new TT is seemingly a callback to the 2000 Rosemeyer concept, which itself was inspired by the 1930s design aesthetic.

Full details of the new TT are due to be officially announced by Audi in the very near-future, although it appears someone didn’t get the memo.