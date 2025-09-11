Insider sources within Toyota’s US division reportedly told Reuters a pair of new electric SUVs will be produced at its Kentucky plant.

The EVs will reportedly be based on the RAV4 and the LandCruiser. Currently the Land Cruiser sold in the US is what’s known as the LandCruiser Prado 250 Series in Australia, as they don’t get our full-size LandCruiser 300 Series.

According to Reuters, the two vehicles will effectively take the place of the Lexus ES, which will no longer be built at the Kentucky factory and will exclusively be produced in Japan, due to tariff related reasons.

While we don’t yet know more about what the electric RAV4 and LandCruiser-based models will be, it’s likely the latter could be a production version of the LandCruiser Se concept, revealed in October 2023.

Based on a monocoque chassis rather than the body-on-frame underpinnings of the traditional LandCruiser, the concept measured 5150mm long, 1990mm wide, and 1705mm high, and rode on a 3050mm wheelbase.

By comparison, the current 300 Series is 5015mm long, 1980mm wide and 1950mm high, with a 2850mm wheelbase.

A production version would likely be a seven-seater, continuing to offer the family-focused practicality of the comfort-oriented LandCruiser.

While some reports from earlier this year suggested the electric LandCruiser would replace the Toyota Highlander (sold in Australia as the Kluger), the latter model is a top seller in the US, and a key part of Toyota’s lineup.

No details on what the RAV4-based EV could be have emerged, though it might simply be an electric version of the current model.

Japanese publication Best Car reported earlier this year an electric RAV4 would launch in Japan by 2026, and continue to run on the TNGA GA-K platform of the current petrol-hybrid SUV.

Recent reports have suggested Toyota is set to launch a small ute to rival the car-based Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz pickups, with the RAV4’s underpinnings to feature.

Some publications have suggested its design will be based on that of the Toyota EPU concept, revealed at the same time as the LandCruiser Se.