Dreame is best known in China for its range of vacuum cleaners, some of which are sold in Australia and have been advised not to be connected to the internet due to security flaws.

Now it wants to follow in the footsteps of smartphone king Xiaomi and build cars, setting its sights on an old but recognisable flagship.

According to CnEVPost, the Dreame EV – yes, that’s its name – will debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2026, though its exterior design could be forgiven for something we’ve seen before from Bugatti.

Invoking the spirit of the Veyron and Chiron, Dreame even says the EV has been benchmarked against the Bugatti Veyron. Though this may be a case of it getting lost in translation, the Veyron and even the Chiron are now well and truly out of production.

Due to launch in 2027, not much is presently known about the Dreame EV, though it’s understood to be a two-seat, ultra-luxury grand tourer.

Though Dreame has plenty of electric motor experience through its range of vacuums, robot lawn mowers, hair dryers and the like, it’s unlikely these experiences will scale up to a vehicle.

Its not the first time a vacuum specialist has dreamt of making an EV, with Dyson announcing back in 2017 that it wanted to make a “radical and different” battery-powered vehicle. After two years the plug was pulled.