BMW departed from decades of tradition when it gave the M3 an all-wheel drive system for the current G80 generation, ditching the long-established rear-drive formula of its five predecessors.

While rear-wheel drive versions of the M3 sedan and M4 coupe are still available, the overwhelming majority of orders are placed for the more capable and powerful all-wheel drive versions.

This has left the smaller M2 to remain as the sole rear-drive only model in the BMW M lineup, but that may soon change.

Over the weekend, BMW’s US website published a listing for a 2027 M2 xDrive, previewing an all-wheel drive version of the compact performance car.

Though it has since been deleted, it’s the first official sign that the M2 xDrive is coming, following previous rumours of the model eventually launching.

Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – who compiles claimed insider information on upcoming BMW models – reported in December 2024 that an M2 xDrive was on the way, with production set to begin in August 2026.

This would see it fill the production capacity left vacant by the recently launched but limited run M2 CS, which is claimed to be winding up in July.

The only detail ynguldyn has published about the M2 xDrive is a claim its twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine will produce 353kW, identical to the current standard rear-wheel drive M2.

As it’ll be automatic only, expect 600Nm of torque, rather than the manual’s lesser 550Nm output.

For context, the M2 CS – as well as the M3 and M4 Competition xDrives – produce 390kW and 650Nm, meaning it’s unlikely the M2 xDrive will match these figures, unless BMW wants to cannibalise sales of the bigger, more expensive models.

Though the M2 xDrive would represent something of a step back in purity for the performance model, the BMW M all-wheel drive system can send a significant amount of power to the rear wheels, allowing drivers to choose what kind of balance they’d like.

It’s also worth noting the 2 Series upon which the M2 is based already has the capability to accept an all-wheel drive system in the M240i xDrive, which features a single-turbo straight-six engine related to the M2’s.