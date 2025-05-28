Unveiled in design only earlier this week, BMW has now provided the all-important tech specs for its second-generation M2 CS, due in Australia by the end of 2025.

Priced from $172,900 before on-road costs in Australia, it’s $49,000 more than the standard M2, but crucially it’s almost $14,000 less expensive than the M4 Competition xDrive, its larger coupe sibling.

Powering the M2 CS is a tweaked twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine, tuned to now produce 390kW and 650Nm – increases of 37kW and 50Nm on the base M2.

Those figures are identical to the Competition versions of the M3 sedan and M4 coupe, however where the bigger cars are all-wheel drive, the M2 CS remains rear-drive, staying true to the core of BMW’s classic performance models.

Unfortunately, the CS is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the six-speed manual unable to cope with the extra torque – limited to 550Nm in the standard M2.

BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds – two-tenths quicker than the base M2 – while it gets to 200km/h from a standstill in 11.7 seconds, a huge 1.2-second saving.

Part of the faster acceleration can be attributed to the increased outputs and stiffer engine mounts, while the M2 CS has also been put on a diet.

Now tipping the scales at 1700kg unladen, the M2 CS is 30kg lighter than the existing coupe, thanks to weight-saving parts such as a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) boot lid with ducktail spoiler, mirror caps, and centre console.

On top of this, an M Carbon roof is now standard, while the CS-exclusive rear diffuser is finished in exposed carbon fibre.

A set of light-alloy wheels – 19-inch at the front, 20-inch at the rear – help to cut extra weight, and are available in track or sports tyres at an identical cost.

Visually, the M2 CS can be differentiated through its aforementioned ducktail spoiler and diffuser, a matte black front splitter, and a CS-specific kidney grille.

Carbon ceramic brakes are available in Australia as a $19,000 option.

The cabin has also been given the CS treatment, with the CFRP centre console teamed with a flat-bottomed, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, CS illuminated door panels and sills, and M carbon bucket seats.

Given the CS is auto-only, there won’t be any complaints from owners about the awkward hump between the driver’s legs which can impact manual examples.

Buyers will have the choice of four exterior paint finishes, all for no added cost: Sapphire Black metallic, BMW Individual Velvet Blue metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic and M Portimao Blue metallic.

Carry-over equipment from the M2 includes adaptive LED headlights, adaptive suspension, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon sound system.

In addition to the fitment of the M Driver’s Package – unlocking a 302km/h top speed – Australian buyers will be given a complimentary BMW M Advance 2 Driving Experience course.