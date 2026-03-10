BMW is set to launch the new i3 – its electric equivalent to the 3 Series – next week, but it has already revealed the impressive numbers we can expect from the upcoming sedan.

Before breaking cover on March 18, BMW has shared details on at least one of the i3’s variants, the i3 50 xDrive, understood to be one of the top-level grades of the EV.

While Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – who compiles claimed insider BMW product knowledge – has previously reported the i3 model range will encompass six variants (20, 40, 40 xDrive, 50, 50 xDrive, and M60 xDrive) the second-from-top-spec 50 xDrive is the only one we have details on.

According to BMW, it will be a dual-motor EV (hence the xDrive badging) and produce up to 345kW and 645Nm, based on its development-phase prototype currently undergoing testing.

For context, the BMW M340i xDrive – arguably the most direct comparison to the i3 50 xDrive – makes 285kW and 500Nm from its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, while the twin-turbo M3 Competition xDrive produces 390kW and 650Nm.

It’s likely the upcoming i3 M60 xDrive will easily eclipse the current M3, while BMW’s upcoming electric M3 – understood to be called the iM3 – has been reported to be capable of producing more than 750kW.

Back to the i3, BMW says it’ll feature a sixth-generation eDrive system, and will be built around four “superbrain” computers controlling its powertrain and chassis, with the core ‘Heart of Joy’ claimed to be 10 times faster than previous systems.

“The BMW i3 applies the sporty sedan’s typical characteristics to a completely new vehicle concept defined by the BMW 3 Series DNA,” said Head of Neue Klasse BMW, Mike Reichelt.

“At the same time, pushing the conventional boundaries of electric mobility into new territory, thanks to the potential of our Neue Klasse.”

The full reveal of the BMW i3 will take place on March 18.