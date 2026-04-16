Supercars star Cam Waters only revealed his restored Ford Falcon XB Coupe in May 2024, but the Tickford Racing driver is forging ahead to bring another car to life.

Last month, Waters announced he had started work on a Shelby Cobra kit car – after debating between the roofless sports car and a GT40 replica – which is taking shape at his workshop in Melbourne.

While Waters is only early in the working process, he has already fitted suspension mounting points and brake lines, as well as a Supercars-style pedal box, complete with a fly-by-wire throttle, eliminating a physical connection between the accelerator and throttle body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Waters (@cam_waters)



However, the key piece of the build is yet to be fitted: the engine.

According to Waters, his Cobra will be powered by the 5.4-litre Coyote V8 engine from his 2023 Gen3 Supercar, currently being reconditioned before engine up in the sports car.

Waters won the inaugural Gen3 race at Newcastle’s street circuit in 2023, before also going on to win in the Gold Coast and Adelaide rounds to end the year.

Capable of producing up to almost 450kW, it’ll be far more powerful than the circa-370kW outputs of the most powerful 7.0-litre (427ci) Cobras of the late 1960s.

The Cobra will put power to the ground through a six-speed H-pattern manual transmission, a combination already found in Waters’ XB Coupe – which has an ex-Supercars engine, bored out to 6.0 litres.

Waters’ build of the Cobra adds to an already busy year for the Victorian, who celebrated the birth of his first child with fiancé Brooke in February.