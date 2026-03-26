Transmission specialist Tremec set tongues wagging in November last year when it unveiled a new six-speed transaxle, designed within the same packaging constraints as the Chevrolet Corvette C8’s dual-clutch automatic.

The C8 is the first generation of Corvette to not offer a manual transmission, leading to some buyers desiring a three-pedal sports car to migrate to the Porsche 911.

At the time of its unveiling, Tremec said the six-speed would allow “builders to use already available factory Corvette components for easier installation”, though it didn’t explicitly mention plans for Chevrolet to offer it directly in the sports car.

That may have been for a good reason, as the Corvette’s chief engineer, Tony Roma, unequivocally ruled out the C8 getting a manual option, in an interview recorded by @Wheelr on Instagram.

“Tremec showed something at SEMA (the industry automotive show) last year that I wish they wouldn’t have show. It’s not real,” Roma said.

“So when people say, but there’s one that’s available, there isn’t. It’s not real. We don’t have any plans to talk about a manual transmission. I love manual transmission.

“All I can say is our 8-speed DCT is tremendous. It’s awesome. The car is faster and essentially better with the transmission we make.”

While Tremec said at the time that the six-speed manual uses the same packaging envelope and mounting points as the Corvette’s TR-9080 dual-clutch transmission, the automatic is also found in the front-engined Ford Mustang GTD.

Though the C8 Corvette will miss out on a manual, it’s about to get a new engine, reportedly debuting General Motors’ sixth-generation small-block V8 in its upcoming Grand Sport variant, due to be unveiled later this week.