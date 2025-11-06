After being available with a manual transmission for almost 70 years, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette broke tradition by going automatic-only, while also becoming mid-engined for the first time.

Its Tremec TR-9080 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is mated to the back of a 6.2-litre or 5.5-litre V8, and though it’s faster than any Corvette gearbox before it, the lack of a manual option has likely pushed some buyers towards the Porsche 911, which continues to be offered as a three-pedal.

However, those with deep enough pockets could soon be able to manual-swap the C8 Corvette, after Tremec announced it is developing a six-speed manual transaxle, made for mid-engine cars.

Developed with the same packaging envelope and mounting points as the Corvette’s TR-9080 dual-clutch transmission, the six-speed transaxle features a cable linkage which connects back to the main selector.

According to Tremec, its design “allows builders to use already available factory Corvette components for easier installation,” while the transaxle also incorporates a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Tremec claims the six-speed transaxle has an estimated maximum engine RPM capability 8600rpm, and an input rating of 746kW (1000hp) and 1085Nm (800ft-lbs).

Though that’s not enough to cope with the Corvette ZR1’s twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 engine (782kW/1122Nm), it could easily handle the 500kW/624Nm N/A Z06 and the 6.2-litre 365kW/630Nm Stingray.

While Tremec’s press release focuses on the new transaxle’s potential in the Corvette, it’s worth noting the dual-clutch TR-9080 is also found in the front-engined Ford Mustang GTD, which makes 608kW and 900Nm from its 5.2-litre supercharged V8.

“The new Tremec 6-speed manual transaxle brings ultimate performance engineering to the custom vehicle market with exceptional strength, balance, and drivability in mid-engine configurations. Tremec has made it easier than ever for builders to create high-performance, driver-focused vehicles.”