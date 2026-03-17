Subaru has followed the lead of other Japanese car brands such as Honda by establishing a heritage parts division, and the first-gen Impreza WRX is the first cab off the rank.

Announced late last month, Subaru’s home division has started remaking a handful of essential parts for the GC8 (sedan) and GF8 (wagon) Impreza WRXs, currently focusing on small items which would otherwise be difficult to find at your nearest automotive outlet.

These include brake components, engine idle air control valves, headlight seals, weatherstrips and even decals, all of which owners in Japan are soon able to buy.

It’s worth noting larger components such as engine short blocks and turbochargers still remain available to order, partly due to Subaru continuing to use parts for decades with few changes.

Subaru hasn’t yet announced what car will next get the heritage parts treatment, though a dedicated webpage for the service teases at least three more models are in the works.

It follows Honda which recently started a heritage program for the first-generation NSX, initially only offering parts and restorations to owners in Japan, however the parts division is soon expanding to the US.