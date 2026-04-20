First-generation Ford Everest owners who want a bit more oomph out of their SUV can now swap in the V8 heart from a Mustang.

Queensland’s Killa Conversions unveiled its first V8-swapped Everest on social media, fitting a crate version of the 5.0-litre Coyote into the Australian-developed body-on-frame SUV.

Claimed to include not only the engine but also a “full custom exhaust, upgraded air conditioning and fuel systems, full compliance, and seamless factory-level integration”, Killa Conversions has priced the package from $60,500.

While that would mean you’d have to do a lot of driving to make money back on the price of diesel at the moment, the package – which retains the six-speed automatic transmission – is aimed at delivering no-compromise performance.

According to the firm, a V8-swapped version of the current generation Everest is in the pipeline.

Previously it has fitted a supercharged Coyote V8 to the Ranger Raptor, helping to boost outputs to 559kW and 908Nm – a significant increase on the twin-turbo 3.0-litre Ecoboost Raptor’s 292kW and 583Nm figures.

It also offers a General Motors LS3 swap into the standard previous-gen Ranger from $49,500 to $58,000.