That desire has led to opportunity for Queensland’s Killa Conversions, who’ve taken the dual-cab and given it the heart many thought it always should have.

Gone is the twin-turbo 3.0-litre ‘Ecoboost’ V6, with a 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 in its place, giving the Raptor a much more pleasant exhaust note.

It hasn’t lost its forced induction though, with a Roush supercharger helping to boost outputs to 559kW and 908Nm – a significant increase on the Ecoboost Raptor’s 292kW and 583Nm figures.

Power continues to be sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, claimed to have been strengthened to cope with the extra power and torque.

The conversion isn’t cheap though, with prices starting from $89,000 before engineering certification is included – and not including the price of the Ranger Raptor itself.

If that’s too much to stomach, Killa Conversions can also swap in a naturally-aspirated Coyote into the previous-generation, turbo-diesel Ranger Raptor for $62,000, or even an LS3 into the standard old-gen Ranger from $49,500 to $58,000.