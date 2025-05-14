The Fiat 500 started its transition to become electric-only with the introduction of the 500e in 2020, but global EV sales have well and truly cooled in the past 18 months, prompting many carmakers to look at alternatives.

Fiat has now done what many thought impossible, by turning its dedicated EV back to a model with petrol power available.

The Italian brand shared the first photos of the pre-production 500 rolling down the line in Mirafiori, where it’ll be built alongside its electric 500e counterpart.

It’s not yet known what will power the new 500 – the effective successor to the model which was only axed in Australia last year – however images of its interior reveal a six-speed manual transmission will be available, a rarity as more brands move towards auto-only lineups.

Overseas publications such as Autocar have speculated the 500 will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine, shared across a handful of Fiat models.

Visual differences between the 500e and 500 include a revised grille on the latter (to allow air to flow into its radiator) and a tweaked fuel filler cap (in place of a charging port).

Production of the Fiat 500 is due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, well before its original early 2026 timeline – a reflection on the lack of demand for the 500e.

Sadly, it’s unlikely the reborn petrol-powered Fiat 500 will be sold in Australia, as its predecessor was axed from local showrooms last year, following slow sales.