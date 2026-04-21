The Ford Mustang Dark Horse is making a comeback to Australian showrooms, after the first allocation of the track-focused pony car sold out before it even arrived on local shores.

When the current ‘S650’ generation Mustang finally landed in Australia in 2024 – following numerous delays – it brought with it the new Dark Horse variant, though only 1000 examples were offered to local customers.

This was despite the Dark Horse being a regular part of the US lineup.

Now approximately 18 months after the initial allocation of the Mustang Dark Horse sold out, Ford Australia has announced it’s bringing an extra 500 into the country for the 2026 model year.

Priced from $104,990 before on-road costs regardless of transmission, the Dark Horse has incurred a price increase of $5888 for six-speed manual examples, and $1988 for the 10-speed automatic.

Its 5.0-litre V8 engine has quoted outputs of 350kW and 550Nm, up 2kW and 2Nm on the last time it was on sale locally, though it’s still down on the 373kW and 567Nm outputs of US market versions.

New to the Mustang Dark Horse lineup is the choice of three additional colours – Molten Magenta, Orange Fury and Adriatic Blue – which join Shadow Black, Blue Ember, Carbonized Grey and Vapour Blue as the $975 prestige paint finishes. Oxford White and Race Red remain as no-cost options.

The Dark Horse Appearance package – which adds Blue-painted Brembo brake calipers, a Black Onyx roof and unique bonnet graphics – remains priced at $3575. It is standard on Blue Ember examples, and is optional for Shadow Black, Vapour Blue and Adriatic Blue paint finishes.

Ford continues to offer the Dark Horse with Recaro sports front seats for an additional $3835, providing passengers with more support but losing the heating and cooling functions of the standard seats.

Above the Mustang GT (priced from $84,990 as a manual or $87,990 as an auto), the Dark Horse adds a Torsen limited-slip differential, a unique grille and badging, black quad exhaust tips, a taller rear spoiler, and MagneRide suspension as standard (usually $3835 in the GT).

On top of announcing the reintroduction of the Dark Horse to the lineup, Ford Australia has also launched a ‘T8-Spec Pack’, celebrating its reformed partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Supercars Championship.

Details on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack can be found in our article here.