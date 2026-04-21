The return of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse to the Australian stable in 2026 is enough cause for celebration among the pony car’s loyal fans, but Triple Eight has taken the coupe another step, further enhancing the V8 model.

Today Ford Australia and Triple Eight launched the Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack, limited to just 250 examples, all of which will be upfitted at the Broadmeadows plant which used to build the Ford Falcon.

It joins a relatively short line of racing-themed models sold by Ford in Australia, with the last offering coming in 2007, in the shape of the ‘Falcon XR Ute by Craig Lowndes’. Other examples include the 2005 BA Mk2 ‘Devil R’ (Marcos Ambrose) and ‘Enforcer’ (Russell Ingall), the 1977 XC Falcon Allan Moffat Special, and the 1975 XB Falcon John Goss Special.

Priced from $138,888 plus on-road costs (with that number unlikely to be a coincidence), the T8-Spec Pack is $33,898 dearer than the Dark Horse upon which it’s based and available as a manual only, however it’s fitted with a number of parts not otherwise available in Australia.

Effectively a renamed version of the Handling Package available in the US for US$5495 (A$7660), the T8-Spec Pack adds a larger rear spoiler with a Gurney flap (accented in Grabber Blue), a front-aero splitter (for track-use only, not fixed to the car upon delivery), and tweaked MagneRide suspension tuning to suit its stiffer springs, stiffer sway bars and adjustable top mounts.

Under the guards sit wider 19-inch wheels – measuring 10.5 and 11 inches wide at the front and rear, up on the standard 9.5- and 10-inch alloys – which are now wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres (305/30R19 front and 315/30R19 rear, up from 255/40R19 and 275/40R19).

Cosmetically, the T8-Spec Pack is set apart by its black rear panel between the tail lights, which features Triple Eight branding in Grabber Blue. It is also the only Mustang available in Australia with Ford’s Avalanche Grey paint finish, with no other colours offered on the package.

Elements from the Dark Horse’s $3575 Appearance Package, such as its Notorious Blue Brembo brake calipers and black roof, carry across to the T8-Spec, while Triple Eight-branded bonnet decals replace the ‘Dark Horse’ lettering.

Inside, the T8-Spec Pack gets Recaro seats as standard (usually priced from $3835), while also gaining Triple Eight branded scuff plates, a unique gear shift knob with a laser-etched Triple Eight logo, and a sequentially numbered build plate showing which of the 250 cars the owner has.

The 5.0-litre Coyote V8 under the bonnet – which is used as the basis of the 5.4-litre Supercars Gen3 Mustang engine – is unchanged from the standard Dark Horse, continuing to produce 350kW and 550Nm, down still on the 373kW and 567Nm outputs of US market versions.

In addition to the upgrades, owners of the Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack will be invited to an exclusive Track Experience at Queensland Raceway in the first half of 2027.

“All of us at Triple Eight Race Engineering are incredibly proud to be partnering with Ford, and the Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec is a fantastic way to celebrate our return to the track with the Blue Oval,” said Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering managing director and seven-time Supercars champion.

“This collaboration allows us to take our championship-winning expertise and apply it to a roadgoing performance icon. We are looking forward to meeting these 250 passionate customers at Queensland Raceway and showing them exactly what this vehicle is capable of in a track environment.”