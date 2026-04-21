Ford revealed the Mustang Dark Horse SC in January as an ‘accessible’ step between the standard, track-focused Dark Horse and the GT3 racing-derived Mustang GTD.

While it confirmed at the time that the Dark Horse SC would be powered by a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 – shared with the previous-generation Mustang Shelby GT500 – it didn’t announce any official figures… until now.

According to Ford, the V8 punches out 593kW and 895Nm, a significant increase on the GT500’s 570kW/847Nm figures, and only just down on the Mustang GTD’s 608kW/900Nm, while easily clearing the US-market Dark Horse’s 370kW/567Nm from a 5.0-litre N/A V8.

Like the GT500 it succeeds, the Dark Horse SC has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, rather than the six-speed manual and 10-speed torque-converter auto offered across the rest of the Mustang lineup.

Ford hasn’t announced performance statistics for the Dark Horse SC such as its 0-60mph (98km/h) time, which the GT500 achieved in about 3.3 seconds.

As previously reported, the Dark Horse SC looks completely different from the standard Dark Horse, thanks to its revised front bumper, grille, bonnet with motorsport-style latches, thick side skirts, dual sets of rectangular exhausts, and an aggressive three-post rear wing.

Standard-fit are a set of 20-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero R tyres, but opting for the Track Package brings carbon-fibre wheels made by Carbon Revolution, an Australian brand based in Geelong.

This optional Track Package also sees the Dark Horse SC score parts from the Mustang GTD, such as Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, while its different rear wing, forged suspension components, and lightweight magnesium strut tower brace were influenced by the racecar for the road.

In this guise, Ford claims the new rear wing can make more than 280kg of downforce at 290km/h, while with its bonnet vent tray removed, the aerodynamic aid makes 2.5 times more downforce than the bonnet on the standard Dark Horse.

The cabin gets the flat-bottomed steering wheel from the Mustang GTD, with the Track Package adding Recaro leather and Dinamica front seats, while removing the rear seats for a storage shelf.

All versions of the Dark Horse SC get the latest iteration of MagneRide dampers, receiving new spring rates to match the more aggressive car. Ford has also introduced an adjustable traction control system with five levels, so drivers can change it to best suit their needs.

When it was revealed in January, a Ford spokesperson told Torquecafe there’s “no news to share on any plans to offer the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC in Australia”, putting it in the same off-limits boat as the Mustang GTD.