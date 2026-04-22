If Dreamworld and Movie World aren’t your speed and you’d prefer to be in control, Clutch Racing is now under construction, promising to be the biggest sim racing facility in the country when it opens.

Plans for its development were lodged last year, with reports at the time claiming it would include a 24-hour bar which would serve food and drinks.

While the bar portion hasn’t been confirmed in the latest update, the location of Clutch Racing has been locked in, with the facility to be a part of the upcoming ‘Foxwell Coomera’ project, across the road from Westfield Coomera.

“Simulation racing is already huge in both Europe and the US, and there is a massive opportunity here in Australia as it continues to gain international notoriety and a local fanbase,” said Clutch Racing co-founder, Matt Smith.

“On top of that, the technology in the simulation space is rapidly advancing, so it’s an exciting time to be entering the market and delivering the largest offering of its kind in Australia.

“Most existing simulation racing venues focus either on competition or entertainment, but we are blending the thrill of elite racing with the social energy of a great night out, extending the experience beyond the drivers’ seat.

“The space and technology will be world-class to meet the expectations of serious drivers, but welcoming enough that someone can walk in, order some food and a drink, and have an incredible experience.

“This pocket of the northern Gold Coast is one of Queensland’s fastest-growing regions, and Foxwell Coomera’s position across from Westfield Coomera makes it a strong launchpad for our brand.”

According to Foxwell Coomera, Clutch Racing will feature 24 ‘state-of-the-art racing simulators’, more than any other facility in Australia.

Construction leaders SJ Higgins estimate Clutch Racing will open in late 2026, around the same time as the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500 take place in October.