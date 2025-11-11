The Gold Coast is getting onto the sim racing bandwagon with a new 24-hour bar set to open in the region next year.

Based in Coomera on the north side of the Gold Coast – and about 55km south-east of the Brisbane CBD – Clutch Racing Coomera will feature multiple racing simulators and screens to watch live racing.

On top of this, the venue will include a eat and drink portion, setting it apart from other similar businesses and go-kart facilities.

As well as being available for events and ‘arrive and drive’ sessions, Clutch Racing will run a ‘competitor series’ with in-house racing competitions, running open-wheelers, GT racing cars and modified road cars.

Currently, Queensland’s only commercial sim racing venue is VR Motorsports, located approximately 15 minutes from Brisbane Airport. As its name suggests, it features large virtual reality screens and motion platforms.