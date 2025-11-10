At the unveiling of the ninth-generation Toyota HiLux today, the Japanese car giant announced its top-selling ute will not only get an electric ‘BEV’ variant in Australia next year, but also a hydrogen fuel-cell ‘FCEV’ in 2028.

The HiLux BEV is due to be introduced in the first half of 2026, and will be powered by two electric motors – one for each axle – with a total system output of 144kW, 6kW down on the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which is becoming standard across the Australian HiLux range.

Toyota Australia is yet to confirm torque outputs of the electric motors, though the European division of the brand has quoted a 474Nm total, down 26Nm on the turbo-diesel automatic.

Fed by a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, Toyota Australia claims a driving range of “300[km] or more” for the HiLux BEV, though this is a target against the more lenient NEDC test cycle. A European release has a claimed driving range of 240km on the more realistic WLTP cycle.

The only electric ute previously sold in Australia, the LDV eT60, was rear-wheel drive and suffered significant reductions to its driving range with significant loads.

In Europe, Toyota claims “pre-homologation data” indicated the HiLux BEV will have a payload capacity of 715kg, and a braked towing capacity of 1600kg – the latter figure being well down on the 3500kg figure standard across all of Australia’s top-selling turbo-diesel utes.

Like its turbo-diesel stablemates, the HiLux BEV will include Toyota’s ‘Multi-Terrain Select’ system – allowing it to adapt to road conditions – and retain its sibling’s wading depth.

In terms of its design, the HiLux BEV is set apart from the turbo-diesel ute through its blanked-off grille and more aerodynamic wheels, while it’s also only available in dual-cab guise.

Inside it benefits from the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screens found in the new ute, though its gear selector is now a ‘one-touch’ system similar to the Camry hybrid, rather than the turbo-diesel model’s more traditional setup.

“[…] the introduction of the first-ever HiLux BEV reinforces Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to decarbonisation, which is an exciting step forward for fleets and businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint,” Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley, said in a media release.

“The inclusion of an FCEV variant in 2028 reinforces this multi-pathway approach, and is the result of Toyota’s commitment to hydrogen fuel-cell electric technology.”

More information on the Toyota HiLux BEV and FCEV will be revealed before their Australian arrivals in the first half of 2026 and 2028, respectively.