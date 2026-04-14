Hyundai is arguably the leading brand in Australia’s performance car scene, not just because of the popularity of the i20N, i30N and even the Ioniq 5 N, but also its support for allowing owners to take their vehicles to the track.

Since 2020 it has held an annual ‘N Festival’ to celebrate its lineup of hot models, giving owners track time which has included passenger laps, as well as off-track experiences.

For 2026, the N Festival returns to One Raceway – formerly known as Wakefield Park – near Goulburn in New South Wales, running across three days from November 20 to 22.

In addition to giving Hyundai N drivers one-on-one track tuition through its partnership with Trackschool Trackdays, Hyundai is bringing its ‘Nvy Track Sessions’ to One Raceway, allowing other makes and models on the circuit too.

On top of this, the brand says there will be “sneak peak special vehicles”, plus meet-and-greets with three-time TCR Australia champion Josh Buchan, former WRC driver Chris Atkinson, and Australian rally ace Brendan Reeves.

The announcement of this year’s festival comes after production of the i20N for Australia ended last month, though Hyundai has previously said it “secured a strong final production run to ensure we have enough stock to last through to the end of next year.”

While it’s expected to depart showrooms by the end of 2026, the i30N hatch, i30 Sedan N, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N remain on sale, and Hyundai has promised to launch more N models globally in the coming years.