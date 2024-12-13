I know what you’re thinking (because I was thinking the same thing too) – how different can yet another variant of the Porsche 911 really be?

In the last two years alone we’ve had the wild GT3 RS, the gap-filling Carrera T and the totally left-field Dakar all based on the same 992-generation of the iconic sports car. And yet they’ve all been wonderfully unique and created their own space.

And now comes the limited edition, 911 S/T, a celebration of the 60th anniversary of Porsche’s most famous model (at least it was when it was first revealed in August 2023). For this one Porsche had a simple goal – ‘maximum driving enjoyment’ – and having spent a week behind the wheel we can attest Porsche has delivered.

That’s not to say this is the perfect 911 or indeed the pick of the range, there are some traits of the S/T that will be off putting to many, but overall it makes a worthy addition to the range. But to better understand the S/T you need to know how it fits within the broader 911 line-up.

From a price perspective this sits at the top of the 911 tree, priced from $660,500, which puts it more than $120,000 above the GT3 RS and Turbo S. While that’s unquestionably a massive price jump, Porsche is only producing 1963 examples of the S/T globally, so it’s bound to become a collector’s item and a solid automotive investment.

It also comes with a unique package, even for the 911 range, that also helps to justify its price tag. The S/T combines GT3 RS, specifically the high-revving 4.0-litre flat-six engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox and lightweight clutch for maximum performance, while taking the subtle exterior style of the GT3 Touring Package; avoiding the more dramatic look of the be-winged GT3 and GT3 RS.

Where Porsche has really focused its efforts on enhancing the S/T is by saving weight. The S/T is the lightest member of the 992 generation, tipping the scales at just 1380kg. To achieve this Porsche ditched the rear-axle steering (which you don’t really notice) and some sound insulation material (which you definitely notice).

The final result is an understated supercar to look at, but an absolute beast to drive.

Even standing next to it, it’s clear that this is a car with purpose despite its relatively simple, wing-less look. Our test car was equipped with the optional Heritage Design Package, which includes large numbers on the doors (with 0 to 99 available but ours had 63) as well as an exclusive Shoreblue metallic paint and ‘Ceramica’ (off-white) wheel colour.

Jumping inside our Heritage-spec S/T you’re greeted by the most amazing seats, race-style in carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) and trimmed in retro ‘Classic Cognac’ leather and fabric with black pinstripes. As good as they look, one of the first issues with the S/T is getting in and out of the high-bolstered bucket seats, which requires racing driver levels of technique to not whack your butt or sides each time.

Once you’re in you can get yourself perfectly comfortable thanks to the four-way adjustment on the seats and the adjustable steering column. It’s a Porsche trademark but after getting out of a variety of cars, slotting into the low-slung 911 seat just feels so right.

All the civility ends when you fire it up though, the 4.0-litre flat-six barks into life and, thanks to the stripped out sound deadening, sounds like a Carrera Cup car pre-race. If you like the quieter, more refined sports car experience, buy a different 911 because the S/T is loud and proud. It’s noisy at low speed, with a combination of engine noise and transmission whine, and it’s noisy at high speed, as the engine gets louder and the tyre roar from the big Michelins becomes noticeable.

And what a noise it makes. The flat-six makes 368kW, which isn’t a lot by supercar standards but is more than enough, but it’s the noise that really makes it special. The naturally aspirated boxer engine sounds amazing at 5000rpm… and it revs to 9000rpm. Porsche calls it a ‘short-ratio’ gearbox but it will still do above the national speed limit in second gear.

It’s cliched to say ‘it sounds like a race car’ but honestly, it sounds like you’re inside a Carrera Cup car. The sound of the Porsche flat-six is one of mankind’s most wonderful musical creations and long may it continue amid the flurry of hybrids and electric vehicles – you can convert whatever other cars you like, including the Porsche Macan, but leave the 911 and its petrol engine alone.

Porsche says it specifically designed the 911 S/T for driving on the road, rather than the racetrack, and I spent a day behind the wheel touring some of this country’s best driving roads and came away wanting more.

The engine is incredibly flexible, you can basically leave it in third gear and wind your way through a snaking back road and let the engine pull itself out of corners and begin to scream as you build speed before the next corner. It may not have all the technical gizmos of the GT3 RS, but the handling of the S/T is bordering on perfection. The steering is incredibly accurate and precise, the brakes never give any issue and the suspension rides with security and resolve.

The 911 is known as the ‘everyday supercar’ but with the S/T the company has created a ‘special occasion supercar’. Which is no bad thing, because it speaks to Porsche’s ability to continually expand the 911 range and do so in a more finely honed way.

The Carrera is for those who only need the essentials; the Carrera S for those who want a bit more; the Turbo for buyers looking for more punch; the GT3 RS for the experienced drivers looking for a greater challenge; the Dakar for those ready for something different and now the S/T for the die-hards who want the ultimate iteration of the 911 for whenever they want to rediscover the joy of driving.