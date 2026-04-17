The Lancia Ypsilon, the storied Italian brand’s only model currently on sale, now offers electric, hybrid and turbocharged petrol power, after going back to basics with a new manual vehicle.

Recently entering its new generation as an EV with a mild-hybrid also available, the Ypsilon lineup has now been expanded with the new Ypsilon Turbo 100, a variant which the brand says “meets the needs of the Italian market”.

Unlike its gearless and automatic-only siblings, the Ypsilon Turbo 100 has a six-speed manual transmission mated to its turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which makes 74kW and 205Nm, driving the front wheels.

It’s not what you’d call quick, accelerating from zero to 100km/h in 10.2 seconds, with a top speed of ‘only’ 194km/h, however it’s the driving engagement rather than flat-out on-paper statistics which sets the new model apart.

“A significant portion of drivers, in fact, continue to prefer manual driving: a practical choice, linked to direct control of the vehicle and mechanics perceived as simple and reliable for everyday use,” Lancia said.

“In Italy, non-electrified petrol engines maintain a stable presence in the city car segment: volumes remain undeterred because there is a large audience that considers this option the most balanced for their lifestyle and operating costs.

“In particular, there is a loyal audience that has accompanied Lancia for years driving the previous Ypsilon, accustomed to a petrol engine, manual transmission, and direct and uncomplicated driving. Finding the same ease of use as always in something much more luxurious and comfortable is the mission of the New Ypsilon Turbo 100, which aims to respond precisely to this need.”

“In an age where automation is gaining ground on every front, there are still those who seek a direct connection with their car, just as there are those who choose to listen to vinyl, write by hand, or make coffee with a moka pot: not out of nostalgia, but for the awareness and pleasure of maintaining control.

“In this sense, the manual transmission is a gesture that puts the driver back at the center of the experience.”

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a brand owned by automotive conglomerate Stellantis go down this path. Last year it decided to make the EV-only Fiat 500 a mild-hybrid, with its smaller 1.0-litre engine also getting a six-speed manual transmission.

Sadly we won’t be seeing the Lancia Ypsilon Turbo 100 in Australia, as the model – twinned with the likes of the Peugeot 308 – is only sold in Italy.

That means its spicier version, the Ypsilon HF EV, is also off limits, even though the 206kW and 345Nm hot hatch would find itself at home in the niche market locally.