Five years ago, the Fiat 500 made its first steps towards being an exclusive EV with the launch of the 500e in 2020, as a zero tailpipe emissions powertrain arguably best suited the small city car.

However, while global EV demand experienced a boom in 2022 and 2023, sales have since cooled, not just of the 500e but also through the wider market.

In response to this, Fiat has now done what many thought no one would do – relaunch its petrol-powered 500, to be sold alongside the electric 500e.

Over the weekend, Fiat unveiled the new production line at its Mirafiori plant in Turin that will build the 500 Hybrid, with the first examples to roll down the line in November, as the carmaker targets 5000 deliveries this year.

Once the production line gets up to capacity, Fiat wants to produce 100,000 vehicles at the factory annually.

Powering the Fiat 500 Hybrid will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder ‘Firefly’ petrol engine with 12-volt mild-hybrid assistance. In the previous-generation 500, this engine – sans mild-hybrid system – produced 51kW and 92Nm, though it wasn’t available in all markets.

While the engine may not be inspiring from a pure power perspective, it will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with no automatic to be found.

Like the 500e, the 500 Hybrid will be offered in the UK and Europe in both hatchback and cabrio (convertible) body styles, with the only external styling differences being a revised grille for better cooling, and an exhaust pipe.

“Bringing the 500 Hybrid back to Mirafiori is a promise kept – a win driven by a committed team that chose to bet on the customer and the future,” said Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO, Olivier François.

“This factory is more than just a production site; it’s Fiat’s home, the beating heart of a story that began in 1957 with Dante Giacosa and today stands as a hub of Stellantis innovation in Europe. Our industrial plan for Italy puts Mirafiori and the 500 at the center of our revival.

“In November, we’ll celebrate this milestone with the special edition ‘500 Torino’—a tribute to the city, its workers, and our roots. Turin means Fiat, and Fiat means Turin. That’s why the official launch will take place here, in our city.”