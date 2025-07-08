Nissan only launched the latest Qashqai in Australia in February, but the facelifted SUV’s lineup is already being expanded to give buyers more choice, and at more affordable prices.

Today Nissan announced its unique hybrid ‘e-Power’ powertrain will expand from two to three variants, with the new Qashqai Ti e-Power joining the existing Ti-L and N-Design e-Power grades.

Starting from $47,165 before on-road costs, the Qashqai Ti e-Power is $5200 less expensive than the Ti-L e-Power, but $4200 dearer than its petrol-powered Ti counterpart.

That brings the total number of Qashqai variants up to seven, with four petrol-only grades, and three e-Power models.

Unlike most hybrid systems – like that found in the similarly sized Toyota Corolla Cross – the e-Power powertrain doesn’t see the petrol engine drive the wheels with electric assistance.

Instead, the petrol engine acts as a generator to the small onboard battery, which supplies power to its single electric motor at the front axle. There is no physical connection between the petrol engine and wheels.

The electric motor is a 140kW and 330Nm unit, fed by a 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery which is charged by a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, itself producing 116kW and 250Nm.

Nissan claims the e-Power system consumes 4.8L/100km, making it more fuel efficient than the 110kW/250Nm turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine available in cheaper Qashqais, which has a consumption of 5.8-6.1L/100km.

The e-Power emits 112g/km of CO2, rather than the 134-138g/km claim of the petrol model. While Nissan recommends 95 octane premium unleaded for both, they can run on 91 octane.

It’s worth noting that Nissan is set to launch its new-generation e-Power system in Australia between April 2026 and March 2027, featuring better fuel efficiency, lower emissions and power increases to 151kW in normal driving modes, or 161kW in sport mode.

“e-Power technology is now more accessible than ever before, and we can’t wait for Australian drivers to experience it for themselves,” said Warwick Daly, Nissan Australia’s deputy director product and retail campaigns.

Standard equipment in the entry-level Qashqai ST includes:

17-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED headlights

LED tail lights

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic rear wiper

Auto-folding side mirrors

Synthetic leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cloth upholstery

Power-adjustable driver’s seat lumbar support

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

6-speaker sound system

DAB+ digital radio

2 x front and rear USB-C outlets

Dual-zone climate control

Paddle shifters

7 airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) Pedestrian, cyclist detection Junction assist Reverse AEB including pedestrian detection

Active speed limiter

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Forward collision warning

Lane departure warning

Lane-keep assist

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Traffic sign recognition

Tyre pressure monitoring

The Qashqai ST-L adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Satellite navigation

Wireless phone charger

Front parking sensors

Moving object detection

Surround-view camera

The Qashqai Ti adds:

19-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive LED headlights

Privacy glass

Roof rails

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory

PVC and leather accented upholstery

Passenger lumbar

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Customisable ambient lighting

Frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Lane centring

Alarm

The Qashqai Ti-L adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic glass roof with electric sun shade

Hands-free power tailgate

Leather upholstery

Black Alcantara dashboard, knee pad and door panels

Front massage seats

Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat

10.8-inch head-up display

10-speaker Bose sound system

Parking assist

Side parking sensors

The Qashqai N-Design adds:

Unique 20-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured bumpers and over fenders

Gloss black exterior trim

Dynamic indicators

Two-tone black roof

Black roof rails

Unique grille design

Black Alcantara and leather upholstery