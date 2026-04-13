Yet another turbocharged four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG performance model is being axed, with the SL43 reportedly in the firing line this time.

As reported by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, the SL43 is soon to face the chopping block, as the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine under its bonnet won’t meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards.

The ‘M139’ engine as it’s known internally has already been announced as departing the AMG C63, where it controversially was added as a part of a plug-in hybrid system to replace the long-standing twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet of the super sedan.

In the case of the SL43, that nameplate will reportedly be dropped, though a successor wearing the SL53 badge will replace it, complete with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

Outputs will be similar to that of the CLE53 AMG, which utilises the same powertrain to produce up to 330kW and 560Nm in standard trim, or up to 600Nm with its 12-second overboost function.

The move from the four- to the six-cylinder engine will also reportedly result in the SL53 going all-wheel drive, rather than rear-drive only like its predecessor.

According to the German outlet, the flagship V8-powered SL55 and SL63 AMGs are also due to be revised, with their engines moving from a crossplane crankshaft (like most V8s) to a flat-plane crank, again to comply with Euro 7.

Unfortunately there’s no more word on when the V8 could return to the C63, despite AMG being open about developing a new-generation V8 engine.

Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has previously admitted to losing customers following the move from V8 to four-cylinder power, saying the more capable car isn’t as popular.

“We jumped far ahead with this technology, but we should have explained the technology more to our salespeople and customers. We will continue to do that and further improve,” Schiebe told Car magazine last year.

“There is a German saying, ‘You never have a second chance at a first impression.’ Maybe we missed out on the first impression, but if you have the opportunity, I’m sure you will be convinced of the technology.”