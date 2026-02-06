Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to drop the C63 nameplate for the first time in almost two decades, following a failed sales performance of the current turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid model.

The brand attracted plenty of criticism when it removed the C63’s V8 engine in favour of a four-pot plug-in hybrid when the latest generation arrived, with customers voting with their wallets.

Despite the four-cylinder C63 being superior on paper to its twin-turbo V8 predecessor, the lack of theatre the model had been known for has left AMG at a crossroads.

Speaking to US publication Edmunds, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has confirmed the brand is “replacing our four-cylinder [C63]” with a straight-six engine, but the new C-Class performance flagship won’t keep the long-standing badge.

“That means we will also have C53 in our portfolio,” Schiebe added.

“We’re taking the combustion engine from the CLE53. No hybrid engine – pure inline six-cylinder.”

The CLE53 AMG is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline six with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, producing up to 330kW and 560Nm in standard trim, or up to 600Nm with its 12-second overboost function.

For context, the PHEV C63 AMG makes 500kW and 1020Nm, though the petrol engine itself produces 350kW and 545Nm. Its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 predecessor could make 375kW and 750Nm, and also weighed almost 400kg less.

While it might be a head-scratcher for the upcoming six-cylinder C53 to offer such reduced outputs, it won’t serve as the true pinnacle of performance like the C63, while it also allows the AMG C-Class to be sold amid tighter emissions regulations.

“Under the regulations of EU7, it’s quite difficult to carry [the four-cylinder engine] into the future,” Schiebe told Edmunds.

“That’s why we will stop offering the M139 [four-cylinder engine] and in the midsize segment we will replace it with the inline six-cylinder.”

AMG is currently developing a new V8 engine, though it now appears it won’t feature in a C-Class based model.

Schieb has previously admitted to losing customers following the move from V8 to four-cylinder power, saying the more capable car isn’t as popular.

“We jumped far ahead with this technology, but we should have explained the technology more to our salespeople and customers. We will continue to do that and further improve,” Schiebe told Car magazine last year.

“There is a German saying, ‘You never have a second chance at a first impression.’ Maybe we missed out on the first impression, but if you have the opportunity, I’m sure you will be convinced of the technology.”