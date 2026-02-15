The first MG I drove was a pale blue MGC, a petite roadster that was light, agile and filled with character and charm.

The latest MG I drove was a black (black on black) U9 ute that was anything by light, agile and filled with character. It feels a million miles away from what MG used to be, which is fine because that’s evolution and it’s ok for things to change.

The real question is – is the MG U9 really worth your attention? It’s an incredibly crowded ute market in 2026 with brands including Kia, BYD, JAC and Foton all joining MG in trying to lure buyers away from the likes of Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi and Isuzu.

The answer is, yes, the U9 is certainly worth a look and consideration, but only if you’re after a specific type of ute. Let me explain…

For starters, the U9 is not really an MG at all, it’s actually the LDV Terron 9 with some unique MG tweaks. That’s because both MG and LDV belong to SAIC Motor, China’s largest state-owned car maker, which also owns iM Motors, Roewe and Maxus.

That allowed MG to short cut the usual complexities of designing an all-new ute from scratch, but with LDV imported via a different distributor in Australia, it means the slightly awkward situation of two incredibly similar vehicles being sold against each other.

To differentiate, MG has added some unique features to separate the U9 from the Terron 9 (although, apparently the names had to contain the same number).

One of the biggest differences is the rear tailgate which, on the high-grade U9 Explore Pro we test drove, can fold down a step at the press of the button, so you can easily access the tray.

The other major design change is the so-called Smart Hatch, an optional extra that allows you to fold the rear seats out of the way and then lower the rear class and hatch into the cabin to create an even longer load space in the tray.

These are nice features, but unless you’re a tradie who needs to climb into the tray every day, neither of them are likely to be heavily used features. And, to be blunt, the U9 isn’t really aimed at the tradie market, instead MG has positioned it as a more family-orientated, urban-focused ute.

That’s because, instead of the typical leaf spring rear suspension you find in utes, MG has opted for a more SUV-like multi-link rear end (as you’d find on a Ford Everest or Ranger Raptor). This change compromises payload but the trade-off is this should make for more composed on-road manners.

Which is what we finally got to sample, because while we already drove the U9 in September last year, that was a limited experience without any on-road driving. Now we’ve had the opportunity to live with it for a week around town and really see if it lives up to the expectations MG has for it.

The U9 is motivated by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, which makes 160kW/520Nm, and paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is enough to give the upsized ute (it’s 5.5m long) 3500kg towing capacity, which is fine but it’s hardly the most refined turbo diesel of recent years. It can labour at times, even unladen, and makes some noise but it does get the job done.

BYD may be enjoying success with its plug-in hybrid Shark 6, but the majority of the ute market remains diesel, so MG has made a safe choice with its powerplant.

Fuel economy is officially rated at 7.9-litres per 100km on the combined urban/highway cycle, but around town we saw 10.4L/100km on the trip computer. While it may sound high, that’s a pretty good return for such a big ute on urban duties, and with an 80-litre fuel tank, it means the U9 has lengthy driving range.

The big question facing the U9 is how it rides and handles on the city streets, which should be its strength given its multi-link rear suspension. After all, the payload of this flagship Explore Pro is just 770kg, so it should have traded capacity for a more refined driving experience.

The good news for MG is that while it’s a perfectly nice ute to drive, the bad news is the U9 doesn’t stand out from the pack as much as it should. There is a clear difference between the Ford Ranger and Everest in the way they ride, with the more sophisticated rear suspension providing a more controlled and comfortable ride.

The MG doesn’t feel dramatically different from its direct rivals with leaf springs, although part of that may be attributed to the optional off-road wheel and tyre package (in black, of course) fitted to our test car. Still, for the compromised payload, it feels like the U9 needed to offer a clearer advantage.

However, having said all that, the U9 wins some points back with an SUV-like interior that is unlike so many of its peers. This is where the uniquely Chinese size of the U9 (like the Terron 9 and GWM Cannon Alpha) really comes into its own. While the dual-cab ute has become the modern family car, the back seats remain quite tight in many examples; especially the conventionally sized ones.

By stretching the size of the U9, MG creates a much roomier cabin, creating a difference similar to what you’d find between a mid-size SUV and a large SUV in terms of rear seat room. This certainly helps make the U9 a more family-orientated ute, as it allows for teenagers to fit comfortably three across the rear.

On top of all this, MG has designed a more SUV-like interior, featuring a nice blend of technology and well-presented finishes, rather than the more utilitarian cabins its more work-focused rivals take.

So in that regard, it’s easy to recommend the U9 to those looking for a ute that will do more trips to the school or shops than the work site. Or at least it would be easy to recommend if not for one final, but very significant, issue..

Unfortunately, one area where MG needs to make some major improvements for the U9 (along with other models we’ve driven recently) is its active safety systems. The MG Pilot system is hyper-active, constantly beeping at you every time the speed limit changes, every time you creep over the speed limit, every time you glance away from the road (even for a few seconds) and even every time you look down to see why the car is beeping at you.

Ironically the drive attention system is incredibly distracting, while the speed warnings only add to the, at times, overwhelming volume of beeps from the U9. It makes for a deeply unenjoyable and irritating driving experience.

MG is by no means the only brand that needs to work on refining these safety systems, but they are one of the brands that has the most work to do. Yes, it’s good to have this technology, but if it isn’t calibrated properly and becomes a distraction or constant irritation to the driver that largely defeats the purpose of having them in the first place.

So, what’s the final verdict on the U9? For those looking for a hard-working ute, there are other choices on the market that should be higher on your consideration list.

Having said that, that’s not to say the MG should be ignored. The company should prioritise recalibrating these safety systems, but once they do that, there are certainly appealing elements to the U9. The size and space it offers, particularly for the starting price of $60,990 drive-away for this flagship Explore Pro, makes it an attractive proposition for families.