Mitsubishi Australia has teased the upcoming arrival of the Triton Raider, a new top-of-the-range variant to become the ute’s flagship.

Due to launch this year, only a single photo of the Triton Raider has been shown off, and it appears Mitsubishi is making incremental changes to the dual-cab.

The shadowy image – enhanced below – appears to show a slightly revised front bumper to that of the existing Triton GSR flagship, while at the rear there’s also a sports bar.

Mitsubishi has offered no other details on the Triton GSR, only saying it is “inspired by rally raid competitions and with Australian engineering ingenuity at its core”, adding its final pre-launch testing was conducted in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges.

It’s unlikely that the Triton Raider will be a full-blown Ford Ranger Raptor rival, and will more likely go up against the likes of Toyota’s HiLux Rugged X, Isuzu’s D-Max Blade and the Nissan Navara Pro-4X – the latter of which is now twinned with Mitsubishi’s ute.

This means the Triton Raider is expected to remain powered by its twin-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 150kW and 470Nm.

While Mitsubishi offers special editions of the Triton overseas, these are not sold in Australia.

In Brazil, the Triton Savana was revealed last year, sporting a skidplate-equipped front bumper, matte black headlight surrounds, grille and wheel-arch flares, a rear skid plate and tow hitch, rock sliders, and a sleek snorkel and roof basket system.