Mercedes-Benz has been testing a smaller G-Wagen in recent years, with its upcoming SUV to be about the size of a Toyota RAV4 but have off-road capabilities to match the Suzuki Jimny XL and Jeep Wrangler four-door.

Initially it was reported the ‘baby G’ would be an EV with no petrol powertrain offered as a part of the lineup, however a recent report by the UK’s Autocar suggests it’ll get an engine after all.

According to the publication, the ‘Little G’ – as it is reportedly referred to internally – will be offered with the turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which is set to soon power the Mercedes-Benz CLA, featuring a 20kW electric motor integrated into its eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The engine is developed by Mercedes and produced in China by a joint venture between Geely and Renault, known as Horse Powertrain.

In the CLA, this engine will be offered in three states of tune, with 100kW/200Nm, 120kW/250Nm or 140kW/300Nm, with either front- or all-wheel drive available.

However, in the case of the smaller G-Wagen it is almost certain a true four-wheel-drive system will feature, given the off-road credentials of the larger SUV currently on sale.

It’s not yet clear whether the baby G will be a series hybrid as with the CLA, or if it’ll gain a larger battery to become a plug-in hybrid.

Autocar reports the same platform will be used across both hybrid and EV versions of the smaller G-Wagen, featuring a body-on-frame construction – like the full-size G-Class, the Suzuki Jimny, Jeep Wrangler and most other popular off-roaders.

It’ll reportedly measure up to 4400mm long, about 400mm greater than a Jimny XL, but almost 400mm shorter than a four-door Wrangler.

Meanwhile, the baby G EV will get an electric motor for the front and rear axles, reportedly fed by an 85kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery – also used in the CLA EV – which could deliver a driving range of more than 720km.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm any information about the smaller G-Wagen, however last year it was reported the larger G-Class EV – officially the G580 with EQ Technology – was a “a complete flop,” one executive reportedly told Handelsblatt.

“People want a real G-Class – with six or eight cylinders,” another added. “It’s a niche model; production numbers are very low,” a third said.

According to the German outlet, Mercedes-Benz delivered 1450 examples of the electric G-Wagon to customers globally between January and April 2025. By contrast, it delivered almost 9700 petrol and diesel versions.

Despite the low sales figures and alleged internal worry about the G580, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson reportedly told Handelsblatt, “[we are] on target with our sales figures”.