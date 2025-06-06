Officially named the snappily titled Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology, the electric G-Wagon can produce 432kW and 1164Nm, while it’s also able to perform ‘tank turns’ – allowing the circa-3000kg EV to spin 360-degrees on the spot.

However, its brutal acceleration and zero-emissions driving capability are reportedly not enough to convince buyers to make the electric switch, according to one Mercedes-Benz insider who spoke to Handelsblatt.

“The car is sitting like lead at dealers; it’s a complete flop,” one Mercedes-Benz executive reportedly told the publication.

“People want a real G-Class – with six or eight cylinders,” another added. “It’s a niche model; production numbers are very low,” a third said.

According to the German outlet, Mercedes-Benz delivered 1450 examples of the electric G-Wagon to customers globally between January and April 2025. By contrast, it delivered almost 9700 petrol and diesel versions.

Australian deliveries have only just begun so it’s too early to tell whether the G580 will be a success here, however with prices starting from $249,000 before on-road costs, it’s more than $115,000 less expensive than the G63 – though it misses out on a twin-turbo V8 engine and loud side-pipes.

Despite the low sales figures and alleged internal worry about the G580, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson reportedly told Handelsblatt, “[we are] on target with our sales figures”.

Its lack of immediate success may also lead Mercedes-Benz to make future lineup changes, with Handelsblatt reporting the upcoming ‘baby G-Wagon’ will be offered with petrol power, rather than being a pure EV as first reported.

Due in 2027, it’s set to be smaller than the full-size G-Class, taking on more affordable models such as the Jeep Wrangler.