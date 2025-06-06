The three-point seat belt has come a long way since Volvo introduced it in 1959, and now the Swedish carmaker has revealed its plans to introduce a new ‘multi-adaptive’ seat belt, designed to best suit each user in order to better protect them in a crash.

As opposed to regular seat belts which are largely a one-size-fits-all affair, Volvo claims the multi-adaptive seat belt uses data input from interior and exterior sensors to “customise protection”, adapting its setting based on a user’s height, weight, body shape and seating position.

To do so, Volvo has significantly increased the number of ‘load-limiting profile variations’ that help to manage the force applied to the occupants in the event of an accident. At present, seat belts have three load-limiting profiles, but the new system features 11, increasing the number of settings available.

According to Volvo, “a larger occupant in a serious crash will receive a higher belt load setting to help reduce the risk of head injury,” while “a smaller occupant in a milder crash will receive a lower belt load setting to reduce the risk of rib fractures.”

“In less than a blink of an eye, the car’s system analyses the unique characteristics of a crash – such as direction, speed, and passenger posture – and shares that information with the safety belt. Based on this data, the system selects the most appropriate setting.”

While most car’s safety systems are finalised by the time they roll off the production line, Volvo claims the multi-adaptive seat belt can be refined via future over-the-air updates.

The technology will debut on the Volvo EX60, the brand’s upcoming mid-sized electric SUV, due in 2026.