The Ford Ranger Super Duty has everything the blue oval can throw at it – including the kitchen sink.

Not due in showrooms until next year, the Ranger Super Duty (SD) is being used as the tow vehicle for the company’s entry in the 2025 Finke Desert Race. It is hauling the Ranger Raptor that Brad Lovell will drive in this weekend’s event that runs from Alice Springs to Finke, then back to Alice Springs the next day.

In a tour of Ford’s pre-event base camp, Lovell revealed the Super Duty is not only being used as the tow vehicle but also has a MITS Alloy canaopy with a fridge; which is also being tested as a future accessory. The Ranger SD is the ideal vehicle for this task, as it’s powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine and has a 4500kg towing capacity, 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass. There’s also a 130-litre long-range fuel tank, protected by steel shielding, as well as other underbody protection.

Other Super Duty-specific elements include on-board scales, a sealed snorkel, front and rear diff locks, heavy-duty axles as well as changes to the suspension and chassis compared to the rest of the Ranger line-up.

American off-road racing expert Lovell is back for his third consecutive year at the Finke with Ford and he has one goal in mind – the Production 4WD class record.

“We’re here for the record time and happy to be giving it a shot,” he said on his video.

Ford is due to launch the Ranger Super Duty in 2026 with Single, Super and Double Cab Chassis variants early in 2026, before a Double Cab with style-side box is added by mid-year. It will be available in two trim levels, the standard Ranger Super Duty and the Super Duty XLT.