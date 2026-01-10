Nissan has surprised many by giving its Nismo platform to another hybrid hatchback, unveiling the hottest version of its Note Aura at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

At the same show where it’s showing off the long-awaited Z Nismo manual for the first time, Nissan has put the spotlight on the new Aura Nismo RS concept, based on an existing hotted-up hatch with parts from its best-selling SUV.

While it’s a concept for now, Nissan says it is “exploring the potential of bringing this concept to market as a production car”, though it’s likely to be a Japan-only model.

Powered by the e-Power hybrid system from the Nissan X-Trail, the Aura Nismo RS concept puts 250kW and 525Nm to the ground via its front and rear electric motors, which are fed by a small high-voltage battery that is charged by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

In this setup, the petrol engine never drives the wheels directly, and only ever operates as an onboard generator for the battery that supplies power to the electric motors.

These outputs represent a significant step up on the existing Nissan Note e-Power Aura, which makes just 150kW and 400Nm in all-wheel drive guise, figures which don’t change with the Nismo cosmetic upgrades.

The Aura Nismo RS stands out with its aggressive bodykit, featuring a red front splitter, side skirts and rear bumper with diffuser, while it also features much wider wheel-arches, vented at the front and rear.

There are ‘RS’ insignias all over such as on the bonnet centre stripe, doors and underneath the rear wing, sitting above the tailgate glass. The concept is finished in a dark matte Stealth Gray livery.

Overall, the Aura Nismo RS is 142mm longer, 145mm wider and sits 20mm lower than the existing Note Aura Nismo, though it has gained 100kg and now tips the scales at 1490kg.

Riding on a set of 18-inch Nismo LM GT4 wheels, these are shod in 245mm-wide Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, helping the four-piston front and two-piston rear brake calipers to do their job.

“Under our Re:Nissan strategy, we are committed to introducing heartbeat models at speed that resonate with customers,” said Nismo president and CEO, Yutaka Sanada.

“We are extremely pleased to unveil the Aura NISMO RS Concept as our first offering born from our collective NMC expertise. Since the beginning, NISMO has pursued motorsports with a belief in pushing people and technology to the limit to achieve victory.

“That passion has driven innovation and peak excitement; and we’ll continue striving to deliver that to customers and fans worldwide.”

As reported last month, Nissan wants Nismo to double the number of its model lineup from five to 10, while also expanding what regions they sell which products in.

If this happens, it’s projected Nismo sales will rise by 50 per cent from 100,000 cars annually to 150,000 cars by 2028, buoyed on by an increase of 40 to 60 per cent outside of Japan.

In Australia, only the Z Nismo is sold here, however there are Nismo versions globally of Nissan models available locally, such as the X-Trail, Patrol and Ariya.