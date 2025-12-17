It’s no secret that Nissan has been in significant financial trouble in recent times, and now it looks like it’ll steer into the niche Nismo brand to help get it back on the right track.

Nissan and the Nismo performance arm today announced their intention to boost the joint appeal of their brands through motorsport and Nismo’s road car lineup.

To help kick off this reinvigoration, Nismo is set to launch a new flagship concept at next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon show in Japan.

Nothing is yet known about the vehicle, and a shadowy teaser reveals little outside massively boxed and vented wheel-arches, suggesting this may be a concept not based on a current vehicle.

Its shape suggests its design will be based on that of a hatchback, but there’s no way of telling whether this could also mean it’s an SUV. We also don’t yet know if it’ll be powered by an engine, electric motors or both.

On top of the new concept, Nissan wants Nismo to double the number of its model lineup from five to 10, while also expanding what regions they sell which products in.

If this happens, it’s projected Nismo sales will rise by 50 per cent from 100,000 cars annually to 150,000 cars by 2028, buoyed on by an increase of 40 to 60 per cent outside of Japan.

In Australia, only the Z Nismo is sold here, however there are Nismo versions globally of Nissan models available locally, such as the X-Trail, Patrol and Ariya.

It’s not known whether the Nismo treatment could also be given to the likes of the Navara, Leaf, Micra or even the Qashqai.

Interestingly, Nissan said it will “actively consider collaborations with external partners to expand its Nismo car lineup business,” suggesting the Nismo name might not be restricted to only being applied to vehicles modified by the brand.

Nissan shocked many when it revealed the Navara Warrior in Australia in 2019, with local engineering firm Premcar responsible for its upgrades over the standard ute.

This relationship continues today and not only includes a Warrior version of the Navara but also the Patrol SUV, while over in the US, Premcar had a helping hand in a 4×4 concept of the Patrol’s luxury twin, the Infiniti QX80.

The first vehicle of Nismo’s rejuvenated assault is due to be revealed on January 9.