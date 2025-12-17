FD Mazda RX-7s are becoming rare enough, let alone tastefully modified examples which have been seen online by almost five million people.

That’s the case with this 2002 Series 8 RX-7, currently owned by Marty from Mighty Car Mods, and listed for sale on the show’s website.

First shown to the world in the 2022 Christmas special ‘Turbos and Temples 3’, the RX-7 was purchased by Marty and driven through Japan alongside co-host Blair Joscelyne (aka Moog) before eventually being shipped to its new home in Australia.

Since then it has undergone extensive work to not only be brought to a presentable and driveable state, but also to be a potent example thanks to a single-turbo conversion on its originally twin-turbo 13B two-rotor engine.

What resulted is a rear-wheel drive car that weighs a touch under 1300kg but produces 264kW at the wheels on 98-octane premium unleaded, though given a flex sensor has already been installed, it could also be re-tuned to accept E85 for even more power.

Listed for $78,000, it’s about $30,000 more than the last RX-7 Marty sold, which was his Series 3 that went to auction in 2022, selling for $48,100.

The listing says the RX-7 will be sold with its BBS LM Wheels and registration until May 2026, however the ‘MCM-13B’ number plates will not be included – potentially hinting at future projects.