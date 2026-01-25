I don’t understand this car.

The MG Cyberster is simultaneously a return to the brand’s roots making sports roadsters, while also a showcase for its electric powertrain technology for the future. But who is it for?

I don’t actually understand who is going to buy this car. The initial thought is ‘oh, I suppose fans of the likes of the MGB and MGC Roadsters might be drawn to a revival of the brand’s heritage’, but they would surely have little or no interest in such a powerful (375kW) electric vehicle.

And no-one who has been converted to the new era of MG is going to trade-in their ZS SUV for a $100k sports convertible. So it doesn’t appeal to either the old MG crowd or the new one.

But that seems to be ok by MG, because it’s not really too fussed about selling Cybersters by the boatload. Instead, this is all about making a statement, sending a message to the entire automotive world that MG isn’t just driven to make cheap small cars and SUVs. but has the potential for so much more.

“Crafted with precision from the ground up, this car is not only a tribute to MG’s storied heritage but also a clear statement that we are unwavering in our pursuit of leadership and innovation in Australia’s automotive landscape,” explained Peter Ciao, MG Motor Australia CEO.

But, if you do happen to have a spare $115,000 lying around and are interested in an electric performance car, is the Cyberster actually a good vehicle?

Well, like I mentioned earlier, it is impressively potent, with 375kW from its dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain capable of launching it from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

It cuts a striking figure too, staying true to the MG heritage of long bonnets and short rear ends, albeit on a much larger scale than the original roadsters of the 1950s and ‘60s. It is a sizable sports car, so don’t be fooled into thinking this is a compact drop-top that you can throw around. The two-seater measures 4.5m long and nearly 2m wide and tips the scales at more than 1900kg.

The visual impact is helped by the scissor doors that give it a real supercar vibe, albeit for a fraction of the price of something more exotic. They don’t really serve any practical purpose, but they’re power-operated so they are easy enough to use.

Once you’re inside you’ll find the cockpit is very much driver focused, with a ‘wrap around’ trio of digital screens in front of you and the centre fascia wrapping around the driver’s side. Unfortunately, while it looks good in pictures, in practical terms the two side screens are cut-off by the steering wheel, so you can’t get a clear look at either navigation or other details that they display.

The roof is power-operated and can be stowed quickly and easily at the press of a button.

Which leaves the driving experience. And if the Mazda MX-5 is the closest new car you can buy today that feels like the old-school MG roadsters, the Cyberster feels nothing like it. Bigger, heavier and more powerful, it instead offers its own unique driving experience.

There are different drive modes, but they lack enough significant difference to really make one stand out compared to the others. The overall dynamic experience is sporty, helped by the rapid and near-instant response of the electric motors, but it doesn’t feel as sharp as a six-figure sports car should be.

The ride could be better resolved, it’s missing adaptive dampers and needs to control so much weight so it can feel a bit too firm at times. Also, the steering could be more engaging and responsive to create a more involved driving experience.

It’s not a bad car to drive, and it’s certainly enjoyable – especially with the roof down – but there are areas where MG could sharpen it up. Even though it may be much cheaper than similarly powerful sports cars, $115k is still a lot of money so expectations should be high.

While it will most definitely not be a big seller for MG, the Cyberster is a nice demonstration of what the brand is capable of under its new ownership.