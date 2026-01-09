It’s another year, and another let down for Subaru fans after the Japanese brand teased the return of its STI hero cars, only for a lukewarm concept to be unveiled.

At the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, Subaru unveiled the WRX STI Sport♯ Prototype, a Japanese market-intended model which sees the manual transmission become available to the country for the first time in the ‘VB’-generation model.

Prior to the show teasers had suggested Subaru was gearing up to bring back the WRX STI after a five-year absence, while the brand last year unveiled a concept for what a hatch-based model would look like.

Unfortunately, while information is still limited, it appears the WRX STI Sport♯ (pronounced sharp) features no major changes to the WRX, apart from the fitment of Subaru’s ‘Cherry Red’ highlights on its front bumper, side skirts and rear end.

The 19-inch wheels, gold Brembo brakes and electronically adjustable dampers are lifted from what is sold in Australia as the WRX tS Spec B, arguably the closest thing we’ve seen yet to an STI revival.

It is ominous that Subaru hasn’t mentioned further details about the WRX STI Sport♯, beyond it featuring a six-speed manual transmission (something already available in Australia) and a turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine, already powering the model.

In Japan, the standard WRX makes 202kW and 350Nm, and the only version of the sedan with higher outputs was the limited-run S210 special edition, which produced 221kW and 375Nm. It’s believed that the more potent tune hasn’t carried across to the new prototype.

The reveal represents the latest in a long line of perceived missteps by Subaru, which has long held back from reviving STI as something more than a cosmetic upgrade brand.

Elsewhere at the Subaru Tokyo Auto Salon stage are the new Japan-only Levorg STI Sport R-Black Limited II STI Performance and the WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited II STI Performance, both of which are finished in lurid yellow and feature parts from the hot division.