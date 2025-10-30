Subaru is teasing fans that it might just lean into its heritage and bring back hot hatches, after revealing the Performance-B STI Concept at the Japan Mobility Show.

A mix between the front end of the current sedan- and wagon-only WRX and the rear design of the Impreza hatchback, the Performance-B STI Concept harks back to the third-generation Impreza WRX, which was available as a five-door.

The five-door Impreza WRX and WRX STI were used as the basis for Subaru’s rally program at the time, not only in the WRC but also in the US, where the likes of Ken Block and Travis Pastrana raced for the local division of the Japanese carmaker.

These images, uploaded to social media by Subaru Motorsports USA, show the Performance-B STI Concept has adopted many familiar WRX STI styling cues, such as ‘Cherry Blossom Red’ highlights, a WR Blue-esque paint finish, a more aggressive bodykit with wide wheel-arches, as well as a big wing.

Filling the guards are a set of 18-inch wheels, shod in chunky 255mm-wide Bridgestone tyres, while there’s also a set of Brembo brakes at the front and rear.

Subaru hasn’t detailed what’s under the bonnet, though it’s unlikely to stray too far from the turbocharged 2.4-litre ‘flat-four’ engine which powers the WRX, given the ‘Proud of Boxer’ tag ahead of the bonnet scoop.

In the current model, it produces 202kW and 350Nm, though the recently launched Japan-only S210 makes 221kW and 375Nm from the same powerplant.

It has however confirmed the concept car uses its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, something which has been a constant in all turbocharged performance models, as well as a manual transmission.

“With a lightweight, compact body and a horizontally opposed turbo engine with a low center of gravity, as well as high driving performance and stability thanks to mature AWD technology, the expressive acceleration feel of a gasoline engine and the fun of a manual transmission,” Subaru said.

“By combining the assets that Subaru has continued to hone, this model embodies our desire to continue to cultivate options for the enjoyment of driving. With a low stance and powerful over fenders, it was designed as a model case that highlights the merits of the base vehicle.”

Sadly, Subaru hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll enter production, though both the WRX and current Impreza are based on the Subaru Global Platform, meaning it might not be as complex as feared to create a WRX hatchback.