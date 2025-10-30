Toyota looks set to give the 13th generation Corolla a drastic new look, as previewed at this year’s Japan Mobility Show.

The Toyota Corolla Concept may be just that – a concept – but given how important the model is and how much effort the brand has put into emphasising the Corolla name, it’s more likely than not we’ll one day see something that looks like this in showrooms.

With a bold design which is more aligned with Toyota’s ‘bZ’ family of EVs than the traditionally sedate Corolla, the concept features the brand’s ‘Hammerhead’ styling cues, with its C-shaped LED headlights and sharp front lines.

Its side profile features a unique front door waistline which angles upwards from the A-pillar to just in front of the B-pillar, and straightens out across the back doors to the C-pillar, which itself leads to a sloping rear end.

The rear incorporates a thin but wide tail light, almost stretching from the two rear doors, while the boot lid also features a ducktail spoiler.

Inside it’s unlike any Corolla we’ve ever seen, with the steering wheel sitting in front of a main digital instrument cluster, while being flanked by auxiliary controls.

The gear selector takes the shape of a car, while the passenger also gets their own control screen. Both front seats feature headrests which can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

While there’s no doubt the Corolla Concept is electric, it’s unlikely the production version would ditch petrol power, with the option of a hybrid likely to continue.

“There is one thing that we all have in common. That is, a ‘feeling of caring for the Earth.’ And another thing, a desire to drive a ‘cool car.’ I think we all share these feelings,” said Toyota CEO Koji Sato.

“So whether it’s a battery EV, plug-in, hybrid, or gasoline engine, whatever the power source, let’s make it a cool car that everyone wants to drive! This car is packed with inventions that make this possible.”

The current generation Toyota Corolla dates back to 2018, meaning it’s due for replacement based on the previous six- to seven-year life cycles of its predecessors.